VALDOSTA – As Coronavirus dominates the current news cycle, South Georgia Medical Center is taking extra precautions.
SGMC announced Wednesday it is closely following Centers for Disease Control guidelines for hospital visitors in an effort "to further protect our patients, visitors and staff from the potential spread of (COVID-19)," according to statement from SGMC's website.
As noted by the hospital's statement:
— No more than two visitors will be allowed in patient rooms and treatment areas at one time.
— Unless seeking medical care, visitors experiencing fever, cough, shortness of breath or symptoms of a cold or flu should not enter the hospital or hospital-affiliated clinics.
— Children younger than 18 years of age avoid visiting patients, even if accompanied by adults, though exceptions will be made for "extraordinary circumstances."
— Visitors will be required to use hand sanitizer when entering the hospital and entering and exiting patient rooms and treatment areas.
— Visitors should thoroughly review visitation instructions located at each hospital entrance and throughout the building for up-to-date information about how to prevent spread of the virus.
Masks will be available at the entrances, registration and information desks. Masks will be required for residents possessing fever, cough, shortness of breath or symptoms of a cold or flu.
Additionally, SGMC noted additional hand sanitizers, tissues and waste receptacles will be located near facility entrances, waiting areas, dining areas and throughout facilities.
Hospital staff will work to identify residents at risk for having COVID-19 using the Centers for Disease Control screening protocol, and those suspected of having the virus will be cared for following CDC protocol as well, according to the SGMC statement.
"SGMC is committed to providing the safest environment possible for those seeking our services and care," said Randy Smith, chief nursing officer at SGMC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.