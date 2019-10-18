SGMC employees donate to United Way

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center Care Share committee presented Michael Smith, executive director of the Greater Valdosta United Way, with $62,895.
The funds represent the collective amount of donations given by SGMC employees to the United Way in fiscal year 2019, United Way representatives said.
SGMC's Care Share team conducts annual internal fundraising campaigns to support United Way, other charities and a benevolence fund designated for employees who find themselves financially burdened due to an unanticipated adversity.
During the last three years, SGMC has donated $195,522 to the United Way.
"The Greater Valdosta United Way is honored to have such a great community partner as SGMC. SGMC has been a huge part in the GVUW success for decades and makes such a economic and charitable impact in South Georgia,” Smith said.
