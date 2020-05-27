SGMC earns echocardiography reaccreditation

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center’s Dasher Heart Center recently received reaccreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in Echocardiography.
Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions, hospital officials said in a statement. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, followed closely by stroke as the fourth highest cause of death.
According to the American Heart Association, more than 2,150 Americans die each day from cardiovascular disease which amounts to about one every 40 seconds. There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography.
“The training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure, all contribute to a positive patient outcome,” said Dr. Doug Luke, SGMC cardiologist.
According to IAC, this accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a dedication to continuous improvement.
Dasher Heart Center has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the IAC in the area of Adult Transthoracic.
Accreditation by the IAC means Dasher Heart Center has "undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be compliant with the published standards thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography," hospital officials said.
Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.
For more information on the Dasher Heart Center, visit sgmc.org.
