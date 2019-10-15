SGMC displays Pink Pumpkins

VALDOSTA — The Pearlman Cancer Center at South Georgia Medical Center is observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a pink pumpkin contest.
A few weeks ago, notices were posted requesting individuals and hospital departments to create submissions for the contest, hospital officials said.
"The neonatal intensive care unit, pharmacy, cancer center, case management, Hospice Treehouse, Langdale Hospice House, GI lab, All Spice Café, imaging services and cath-lab/cardiology services put on their thinking caps and creative designs emerged," hospital officials said. "The delightful entries adorn the Pink Pumpkin Patch in the Cancer Center lobby and gallery."
Pearlman Cancer Center Director Janna Luke said the contest was for the enjoyment of patients.
“The designs are frivolous and fun,” she said. “Patients and visitors were able to vote on the ones they liked best.”
The cancer center created a whole scene depicting the chemotherapy-infusion process. While many members of the cancer center staff worked on the scene and had input, Wanda Cooper and Sonya Yeager were lead creators, hospital officials said.
The traveling trophy for the most creative design by a hospital department went to the cancer center. In the individual entry category, Breanna McCall, with her Hunny Pot & Boo-Bees (Winnie the Pooh theme) and Crysta Prain, who created a three-tiered Olaf Pink Pumpkin caricature, ("Frozen" theme) took home honors.
Cancer patients, visitors and hospital staff can see the pumpkin display throughout the month of October.
