SGMC digital marketing wins multiple awards

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center recently received multiple awards recognizing its digital marketing and communications efforts from the Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards and AVA Digital Awards.
SGMC received gold, the highest recognition by HDMA, in three categories: vaccine marketing, annual or community report and special video – over two minutes, hospital officials said in a statement. HDMA recognizes the best health care websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media and social media.
A national panel of industry specialists reviewed nearly 1,000 entries; judging creativity, marketing execution, message impact, technology application and innovative content.
AVA Digital Awards recognized the system with the platinum award in the category of content marketing for the E-Annual Report and the gold award in the category of COVID-19 digital response for its community vaccination campaign.
AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes outstanding work by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.
"These campaigns wouldn't have been possible without the remarkable support and service of our physicians, employees and volunteers. They work hard and they care about this region, so having the opportunity to showcase that work is always a privilege," said Erika Bennett, SGMC director of marketing.
According to Bennett, COVID-19 highlighted the importance of digital communication.
"With information changing rapidly throughout pandemic, we simply focused on developing effective, accurate information that our community members could understand and trust. We are thrilled to receive this industry validation on a national level," she said.
SGMC partnered with Ascend Strategy & Design to develop the winning campaigns.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.