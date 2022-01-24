VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center passed 100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients during the weekend and the hospital reported two more virus-related deaths.
The hospital has reported 471 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, an increase of two since Friday.
SGMC reported 105 virus patients Monday, up 16 from the number reported Friday. It is the highest number of COVID-19 patients reported during the omicron variant surge.
SGMC has reported COVID-19 patients in the low single digits at Christmas to triple digits four weeks later. One-hundred-and-five is the highest virus patient count at SGMC since late August during the delta variant surge. At the height of the delta variant, SGMC reported 113 virus-related patients hospitalized Aug. 22.
The average age of SGMC COVID-19 patients is 61 years old and 66 is the average age of ventilated patients, the hospital reports.
SGMC reports 67% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated while 83% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has discharged 2,615 COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.
The hospital has administered 51,199 vaccinations.
Late last week, Lowndes County reported about 13,585 COVID-19 cases and 237 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. About 14,040 antigen cases have been reported; antigen cases are results from rapid virus tests.
Statewide, Georgia has reported about 1,727,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 27,000 virus-related deaths. The state reported 13,000-plus new cases and 72 virus-related deaths in a day late last week.
