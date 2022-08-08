VALDOSTA – The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 34 during the weekend, with South Georgia Medical Center reporting three more virus-related deaths in the past week.
SGMC reported 34 hospitalized coronavirus patients Monday, Aug. 8, up from numbers in the 20s throughout last week. Thirty-five hospitalized patients were reported July 25 – the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported at SGMC since late February.
The hospital reported single-digit numbers of patients between late March to late June. The hospital reported no virus patients on two dates in March and April – the first time no virus patients were reported since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
SGMC reported 22 hospitalized virus patients in early July. Since, the number of hospitalized virus patients has fluctuated between the mid to high teens and the lower 20s, to the low to mid 30s.
SGMC has reported 540 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. That's up three virus-related deaths since last week, according to the hospital. One death was reported late last week and two were reported during the weekend.
SGMC reported four additional COVID-19 deaths the previous two weeks. The hospital reported no virus-related deaths for several weeks.
The hospital has released 3,405 virus patients in the past two years and several months. It has released about 40 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the past week.
The average age of SGMC COVID patients is 62 years old; 74% are unvaccinated; 59 is the average age of ventilated COVID-19 patients; 19% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated, according to the hospital's daily report.
Lowndes County has reported 16,814 virus cases since the start of the pandemic – up about 235 cases in the past week.
Lowndes County has reported 285 virus-related deaths – with no additional virus-related deaths reported in the past few weeks – since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Statewide, Georgia has reported more than 2,146,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of about 20,000 reported cases in the past week, and nearly 32,500 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
