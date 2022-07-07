VALDOSTA – The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has passed double digits for the first time in weeks and the number is rising.
On Thursday, July, 7, SGMC reported 22 hospitalized patients – the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since early March. SGMC had reported 18 virus patients Wednesday and 17 on July 1.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 11 hospitalized coronavirus patients at the end of June. The hospital reported a similar number of patients on a couple of dates mid June, but those numbers quickly dropped back into single digits – where the numbers have been since mid March.
SGMC has reported 533 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020; the hospital has released 3,237 virus patients in the past two years.
The average age of SGMC COVID patients is 58 years old; 63% are unvaccinated, according to the hospital's daily report.
The hospital reported no virus patients on two dates in March and April.
Lowndes County has reported 16,011 virus cases and 283 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
During the past few weeks, Georgia surpassed 2 million cases reported since the start of the pandemic, rising to more than 2,066,000, and more than 32,100 virus-related deaths, according to the GDPH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.