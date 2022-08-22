VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reports the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has fallen by half during the past week.
The hospital also reports one virus-related death since early last week.
SGMC reported 21 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, Aug. 22. The hospital reported 41 hospitalized patients Aug. 15 and 34 the previous week. Forty-one is the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported by SGMC since the latest surge started in June; it was the highest number reported since late February.
SGMC has seen a total of 543 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began, up one from last week. The hospital reported two virus-related deaths the previous week.
About 3,500 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the facility during the last two years. About 50 virus-related patients have been released since last week.
Lowndes County has reported 17,084 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began – an increase of about 180 cases since last week – along with 289 confirmed deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health – up one from last week. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Statewide, Georgia had seen more than 2,182,000 confirmed cases since the pandemic’s start, with more than 32,735 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to the state health department.
