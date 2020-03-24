VALDOSTA – In an effort to limit potential unnecessary COVID-19 exposures, South Georgia Medical Center clinics are expanding the use of telemedicine as an alternative to traditional appointments.
Telemedicine involves the use of electronic communications through devices, such as cell phones, tablets and computers, to provide clinical services to patients without an in-person visit, hospital officials saud.
Dr. Kyle Adams, SGMC family medicine physician, said telemedicine is especially beneficial for patients at the highest risk for complications from COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control says this would include older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.
SGMC clinics will use this option for current patients who prefer the method, hospital officials said.
"While it doesn’t replace a full comprehensive office visit, it is a great option for individuals needing to get prescriptions refilled or basic followup screenings," they said.
Patients should reach out to their physicians prior to any scheduled appointments to see if this option is available.
Participating SGMC clinics include:
• SGMC Cardiology.
• SGMC CardioVascular Institute.
• SGMC Diabetes Management Center.
• SGMC Family Medicine at North Valdosta, Valdosta and Lakeland.
• SGMC General Surgery.
• SGMC Health Care South.
• SGMC Urology.
For more information. visit sgmc.org.
