VALDOSTA — Babies delivered at South Georgia Medical Center’s Birthplace during the week of Christmas will receive a little extra attention donning their homemade stockings and crocheted Santa hats.
For decades, the SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary has made the stockings and hats, and this year has been no exception.
The tradition has become one new parents cherish for years to come, often keeping the stockings long after their baby is grown, a hospital spokesperson said.
SGMC delivers more than 2,100 babies each year with 12 obstetricians on staff and has a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with 24/7 coverage from board certified neonatologists, providing next level of care for babies born prematurely.
Obstetricians on staff include Drs. Joe Clifton, Ellen Courson, Alexander Culbreth, Danielle McFarland, John Sharon, Robert Stark, Roy Swindle, Jeritha Taylor, Samuel Taylor, Pamela Temples, Bolan Woodward and Nikki Yarbrough. Neonatalogists include Drs. Venkatesan Gorantla and Corne Maydell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.