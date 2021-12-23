SGMC celebrates babies born Christmas week

VALDOSTA – Babies delivered at South Georgia Medical Center’s Birthplace during the week of Christmas have received a little extra attention donning their homemade stockings and crocheted Santa hats.
Scottie, daughter of Luke and Megan Seibolt, was born Dec. 21 at SGMC, hospital representatives said in a statement.
The five-pound, 12.5-ounce baby girl snoozed in her Christmas gift, provided by the SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary. For decades, the Auxiliary has dedicated their time to making these special stockings and hats, and this year is no exception.
"The tradition has become one new parents cherish for years to come, often keeping the stockings long after their baby is grown," hospital representatives said.
"SGMC delivers more than 2,100 babies per year with 20 obstetricians on staff and has the area’s only Level IIB Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with 24/7 coverage from board-certified neonatologists to provide a higher level of care for babies born prematurely."
SGMC also has an OB Hospitalist Group providing 24/7 obstetrics coverage.
For more information, visit sgmc.org.
