SGMC: Call 911 if heart attack suspected

VALDOSTA — Cardiac professionals at South Georgia Medical Center are seeing a concerning trend as more and more heart patients are choosing to wait it out instead of calling 911 when symptoms begin.
The decision can have serious repercussions— even death, hospital officials said.
Health-care professionals warn that if you or someone you love is having chest pain or other symptoms of a heart attack, call 911 immediately, they said. Do not try to drive to the hospital and do not ask someone to drive you.
Heart attack symptoms can vary but may include chest pain, heart palpitations, arm and shoulder pain, jaw pain, sweating, dizziness and nausea.
Calling 911 is the preferred way to get lifesaving treatment, hospital officials said. Emergency medical services can begin treatment when they arrive — up to an hour sooner than if someone gets to the hospital by car. EMS staff are also trained to revive someone whose heart has stopped.
“The best outcomes are related to prompt medical treatment," said Dr. Doug Luke, MD, SGMC chief of cardiology. "Patients experiencing any of these heart attack symptoms should call 911 immediately. EMS has the knowledge and tools to begin effective interventions while the ambulance is en route.”
In a heart attack, a coronary artery is at least partially blocked by a blood clot or arterial plaque, hospital officials said. With a more serious heart attack referred to as a STEMI (ST-elevated myocardial infarction), the artery is completely blocked.
The blockage causes the heart muscle to start dying.
Timely treatment can mean the difference between returning to work or becoming permanently disabled and death, hospital officials said.
Research suggests if the vessel is opened within the first few hours of the blockage, the patient will have a better chance of survival and less muscle damage.
"Those of us who live in South Georgia are fortunate, because ambulances are equipped with technology that allows heart attack victims’ EKG results to be transmitted to hospital emergency rooms for review and assessment while the patient is en route," hospital officials said.
"Do not disregard the symptoms of heart and vascular diseases. It is most likely they will not disappear on their own. Be proactive and save a life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.