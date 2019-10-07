SGMC Auxiliary recognized for service

VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary hosted its 2019 annual installation and pinning luncheon recently at the hospital.
Auxiliary President Jan Newton and Dana Massingill, patient relations and volunteer services interim director, presented service award pins to auxiliary members for hours of volunteer service: Debbie Dowling received her 500-hour pin; Kathy Folsom 700 hours; Dot Chambers 900 hours; Lee Cornelius 2,000 hours; Jane Moore 2,500 hours and Barbara Thomas 8,000 hours.
Officers for the 2019-21 term were also installed. They are Jan Newton, president; Ora Morrison, president elect; Dot Chambers, vice president/programs; Evelyn Harrell, treasurer; Doris Welch, recording secretary; Emerita Rodriguez, corresponding secretary; and Barbara Thomas, parliamentarian.
Johnny Ball, assistant administrator for communications and public affairs, said the SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary has been an integral part of the hospital organization since its establishment in 1956.
“Auxiliary membership has served the needs of our patients and families selflessly throughout the years,” he said. “We are always amazed at what this incredible group of volunteers accomplishes on behalf of our patients, staff, organization and our community.”
Pink Ladies and Red Coats volunteer time in many areas of the hospital to include the Golden Galleria Gift Shop, information desk, cancer center, heart center and more. In addition to being service ambassadors, they conduct annual fundraisers that benefit scholarships and programs and services at SGMC.
For more information on the SGMC Volunteer Auxiliary, go to www.sgmc.org or contact Dana Massingill, (229) 259-4415. Volunteers are needed and always welcome.
