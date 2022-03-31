SGMC Auxiliary donates $40K for patient-care gear

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary recently provided a $40,000 donation to fund patient-care equipment as a part of its annual hospital donation allocation.
Due to COVID-19, the Auxiliary was forced to pause most fundraising projects during the past two years, hospital representatives said in a statement. The volunteer group sponsors events such as uniform, jewelry and book sales to raise money for needed equipment and programs to enhance patient care and safety.
This year’s contribution was divided among four service lines across the health system for new technology and equipment to better serve patients.
Mobile Healthcare Services received the LUCAS Chest Compression System, which delivers hands-free mechanical compressions, allowing paramedics to give cardiac arrest patients other lifesaving therapies, such as ventilation, medication or defibrillation while in transit. The device provides more effective CPR from the field to the hospital through uninterrupted chest compressions and reduces the impact of extenuating circumstances such as transport conditions or rescuer fatigue.
SGMC’s Smith Northview Campus acquired 12 patient transport chairs to enhance patient mobility, comfort and safety.
Pulmonary services secured five portable SPO2 patient monitors from the donation, which measure oxygen saturation levels in the blood.
The Wound Care Center received an Ankle Brachial Index Doppler System to measure the blood flow in both arms and both legs simultaneously. The non-invasive vascular screening allows maximum efficiency to ensure quality care for wound care patients, hospital representatives said.
“We are so grateful for the generous service of the SGMC Auxiliary,” said Johnny Ball, SGMC vice president of marketing and public affairs. “Our volunteers go above and beyond to give back to our patients and guests and they have been a staple of SGMC for more than 65 years.”
Auxiliary members, also known as Pink Ladies and Red Coats, volunteer in numerous areas across SGMC campuses. In addition to fundraisers, they also assist with community outreach initiatives.
Additional information on the Auxiliary is available at www.sgmc.org/volunteer-services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.