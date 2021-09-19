VALDOSTA – Residents lined up on South Georgia Medical Center Main Campus Saturday for the COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru.
SGMC expected to administer over 300 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines.
Staff is prepared to administer additional to those not scheduled. Vaccination shortage has not been a concern for SGMC, hospital official said in statement.
SGMC has administered more than 40,000 vaccinations since they became available last December.
“The Saturday drives have been very successful due to a strong media campaign around positive facts and information regarding COVID-19 vaccination,.” Don Luke, director of operations said, “We encourage those in the community to do their research and to speak with their doctors in the process of making a decision to vaccinate.”
Staff and physicians have offered their personal time on Saturday’s to help the community in promoting health and safety, hospital officials said in statement.
All eligible persons are encouraged to visit the site to receive their free COVID-19 vaccine, hospital officials said in a statement.
COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now or might become pregnant in the future.
SGMC will be administering the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine and interested individuals can pre-register online at sgmc.org, call (229) 433-1068.
For more information, visit sgmc.org
