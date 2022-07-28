Sewer discharge causes 840 gallon spill

VALDOSTA – During a routine inspection early this week, a city employee noticed a possible sewer issue at the 1600 block of Springhill Drive.
Upon investigation, the city determined a ruptured sewer line caused a periodic discharge and an estimated 840 gallons was released into the local tributary, city officials said.
City staff stopped the discharge and began clean up and disinfecting this location. All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, and warning signs have been posted.
This is the third sewer spill incident that city has had in the last 30 days. The first incident was a rupture on the 2400 block of Gornto Road on June 30, and the second incident was reported July 9 on the 2000 block of Baytree Road.
Scott Fowler, utilities department environmental manager, said sewer issues during the past year have been due to the buildup of dirt coverings, causing the lines to collapse under pressure.
"So, it was the embankment that had caused the line to break. That's not something typical you see, but these incidents, while it's unfortunate that they happen, is not something we can see coming. Thankfully, we were able to find it very soon," he said.
"We had someone in the area that was testing over there anyway and it (the collapse) was located. The city has spent a lot of time and a lot of funds updating the infrastructure, building the plants. The city's working very hard. Unfortunately, these incidents pop up periodically and we hate that it happens. We're doing everything we can to stop it."
Fowler maintains preventing sewer spills has and will continue to be the city’s top priority through the ongoing Collection System Rehab Program which includes manhole rehab, the smoke testing program, sewer main lining and sewer main replacement.
