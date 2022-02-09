VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency in partnership with Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week Feb. 7-11.
“Severe weather is the most common hazard affecting Lowndes County as we are at risk year-round, whether it is from a severe thunderstorm, a tornado, flooding or tropical storm. Regardless of the type of hazardous weather we face it is important for every resident in Lowndes County to be prepared when disaster strikes,” said Meghan Barwick, public information officer, Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency. “That is why every year Lowndes County EMA participates in Severe Weather Preparedness Week and encourages all of our residents to do the same. Each day during Severe Weather Preparedness Week, we will highlight a different hazard and provide information on how you and your family can create a plan and be prepared on our EMA Lowndes Facebook page.”
Spring is traditionally a period where the threat of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and lightning from severe thunderstorms greatly increases, county officials said in a statement. Severe Weather Preparedness Week serves as a reminder to review emergency procedures and prepare for weather-related hazards.
– Monday, Feb. 7, Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day: Purchase a life-saving NOAA weather radio and choose an out-of-state friend as a “check-in” contact to call if your family gets separated.
– Tuesday, Feb. 8, Thunderstorm Safety: Learn the difference between a thunderstorm watch and a thunderstorm warning.
– Wednesday, Feb. 9, Tornado Safety (drill at 9 a.m.): Determine in advance where taking shelter in case of a tornado warning.
– Thursday, Feb. 10, Lightning Safety: Learn the 30/30 rule. If after seeing lightning, if a person cannot count to 30 before hearing thunder, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
– Friday, Feb. 11, Flood Safety: Copy important documents, seal them in a watertight container and add them to your Ready kit.
"Preparedness begins with knowing you need to act," county officials said. "Code Red is a free notification system available to every resident of Lowndes County. It will provide information to alert you to emergency situations, such as severe weather, by receiving a call and/or text and provides you with information to protect yourself, family and property."
To sign up for Code Red visit; www.lowndescounty.com.
For more resources on preparing the home, school or business for severe weather emergencies and other disasters, visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia and follow @GeorgiaEMAHS on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for preparedness tips and emergency information.
