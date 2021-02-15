Severe weather possible for South Georgia

VALDOSTA — Forecasters say heavy weather, including possible severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, is expected late Monday across South Georgia.
The same major weather system bringing ice and snow as far south as Texas and even Mexico is expected to cause severe weather in South Georgia, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fla.
The Valdosta area, though, won’t be in for freezing rain or a snowy deep-freeze, said Dave Samuel, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
“A major low-pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico is rising and heading west (of Valdosta),” he said, putting South Georgia in a “corridor” for rough weather.
The storm system will drag a cold front through the region Monday night, causing the trouble, Samuel said.
Both forecasters said the severe weather would likely be in the form of isolated severe storms that could possibly form tornadoes.
Temperatures are expected to drop midweek as the cold front passes, Dobbs said. The weather service’s Valdosta forecast calls for the Azalea City’s high to drop from near-70 Monday to the mid-50s Tuesday, with a low Tuesday in the mid-30s.
Then, it’s deja vu all over again, Samuel said.
Starting Thursday, there will be a “near-repeat” of the week’s early storm situation as another low forms in the Gulf of Mexico, rising and moving west of Georgia, bringing more rain and the potential for high winds and even tornadoes.
“It’s still too far out to get a precise handle on how severe the weather will be,” he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
