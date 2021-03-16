VALDOSTA — South Georgia can expect severe weather and possible tornadoes Thursday, forecasters warn.
Following several days of foggy and muggy weather, a “widespread severe weather event” is expected in Southern states Wednesday, said Max Gawryla, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
“Wednesday, most of the severe weather will be to Valdosta’s west,” he said. “There might be a little light rain or an isolated storm.”
Thursday, a cold front is expected to move through Georgia, said Andy Haner, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The weather service forecast for Valdosta on Thursday shows a 90% chance of severe weather.
The biggest threat for the region should be straight-line winds, followed by tornadoes imbedded in thunderstorms, then hail, he said.
“There will be a threat for tornadoes Thursday across all of Georgia, in fact most of the Southeast,” Gawryla said.
Haner said the further north someone goes along the Interstate 75 corridor, the greater the threat for tornadoes.
After the cold front moves through Thursday, a major wave of cool, dry air should move into the region, cutting temperatures, both forecasters said. Valdosta should see daytime highs drop from 84 Wednesday to 59 Friday, with lows dipping into the 40s, the weather service forecast shows.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
