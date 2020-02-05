Severe weather expected Thursday in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA — How better to mark Georgia's Severe Weather Preparedness Week than with actual severe weather?
Forecasters expect a line of severe thunderstorms to move through South Georgia Thursday, bringing damaging winds, possible flooding and isolated tornadoes to the region.
A storm system in Kentucky moving into the Atlantic is dragging a cold front south, said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Scattered thunderstorms ahead of the cold front are expected to congeal into a storm front overnight Wednesday, said Federico Di Catarina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The Valdosta area is under an "enhanced thunderstorm watch" Thursday, he said.
The line of severe storms will be west of Valdosta moving eastward from 2-8 p.m. and is expected to move through the Lowndes County area from 7-11 p.m., Di Catarina said.
The main threat will be damaging winds, he said. Walker said wind gust of 60-70 miles per hour may be possible, with possible flash flooding from up to three inches of rain with some of the storms.
Isolated tornadoes may also be possible, though they will be more likely along the Gulf coast, he said.
"This is not at all unusual for South Georgia at this time of year," Walker said. "The chance for severe weather peaks in late winter and early spring."
Di Cantarina urged the public to follow weather updates through commercial media and NOAA weather radios as power outages are expected.
All of this takes place during Georgia's Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which runs from Feb. 3-7, and was planned to include a simulated tornado drill Wednesday.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.