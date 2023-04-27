SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 174 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT
GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BROOKS DECATUR GRADY
LOWNDES SEMINOLE THOMAS
Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: April 27, 2023 @ 3:11 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.