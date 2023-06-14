VALDOSTA—The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lowndes County effective until 9:30 p.m., Wednesday evening.
breaking
Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 11:33 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.