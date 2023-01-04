The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Lanier County in south central Georgia...

East central Lowndes County in south central Georgia...

* Until 1230 PM EST.

* At 1205 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mayday, or

10 miles south of Lakeland, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Naylor, Greenwood and Stockton.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for south central

Georgia.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

