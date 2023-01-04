The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southeastern Lanier County in south central Georgia...
East central Lowndes County in south central Georgia...
* Until 1230 PM EST.
* At 1205 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mayday, or
10 miles south of Lakeland, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Naylor, Greenwood and Stockton.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for south central
Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
