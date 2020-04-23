Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 709 PM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Lafayette County in Big Bend of Florida... Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida... Central Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida... Madison County in Big Bend of Florida... Southeastern Cook County in south central Georgia... South central Berrien County in south central Georgia... Lanier County in south central Georgia... Lowndes County in south central Georgia... Eastern Brooks County in south central Georgia... * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 708 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hahira to 9 miles south of Quitman to 9 miles south of Monticello to 8 miles east of St. Marks to 17 miles southeast of Crawfordville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Perry, Valdosta, Madison, Lake Park, Lakeland, Quitman, Hahira, Ray City, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Meigs, Dasher, Greenville, Lee, Cecil, Pinland, Jug Island, Barretts and Pinetta. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for Big Bend of Florida...and south central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 3085 8309 3080 8313 3063 8314 3063 8329 3059 8326 3042 8322 3039 8317 3025 8325 3010 8320 2979 8333 2981 8371 2987 8375 3003 8406 3107 8339 3107 8297 3087 8297 TIME...MOT...LOC 2308Z 274DEG 35KT 3101 8336 3065 8358 3040 8388 3019 8406 3000 8415 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
