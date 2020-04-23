Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
709 PM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Western Lafayette County in Big Bend of Florida...
  Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida...
  Central Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida...
  Madison County in Big Bend of Florida...
  Southeastern Cook County in south central Georgia...
  South central Berrien County in south central Georgia...
  Lanier County in south central Georgia...
  Lowndes County in south central Georgia...
  Eastern Brooks County in south central Georgia...

* Until 815 PM EDT.

* At 708 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from Hahira to 9 miles south of Quitman to 9 miles south
  of Monticello to 8 miles east of St. Marks to 17 miles southeast of
  Crawfordville, moving east at 40 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Perry, Valdosta, Madison, Lake Park, Lakeland, Quitman, Hahira, Ray
  City, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Meigs,
  Dasher, Greenville, Lee, Cecil, Pinland, Jug Island, Barretts and
  Pinetta.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for Big Bend of
Florida...and south central Georgia.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

LAT...LON 3085 8309 3080 8313 3063 8314 3063 8329
      3059 8326 3042 8322 3039 8317 3025 8325
      3010 8320 2979 8333 2981 8371 2987 8375
      3003 8406 3107 8339 3107 8297 3087 8297
TIME...MOT...LOC 2308Z 274DEG 35KT 3101 8336 3065 8358 3040 8388 3019
8406 3000 8415

TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL...0.75IN
WIND...60MPH

