Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 1134 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021 GAZ159-160-121615- Brooks GA-Lowndes GA- 1134 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LOWNDES AND SOUTHEASTERN BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM EDT... At 1134 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Madison, moving northeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Valdosta, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Nankin, Empress, Clyattville, Blue Springs, I-75 At Exit 22, I-75 At Exit 11, Valdosta Regional Airport and Kinderlou. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
