Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
1134 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

GAZ159-160-121615-
Brooks GA-Lowndes GA-
1134 AM EDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LOWNDES AND SOUTHEASTERN
BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 PM EDT...

At 1134 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles northwest of Madison, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include...
Valdosta, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Nankin, Empress, Clyattville,
Blue Springs, I-75 At Exit 22, I-75 At Exit 11, Valdosta Regional
Airport and Kinderlou.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you