...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT
FOR COOK...IRWIN...BERRIEN...NORTHERN LANIER...NORTH CENTRAL
BROOKS...EASTERN COLQUITT...EASTERN TIFT AND EASTERN BEN HILL
COUNTIES...

At 521 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Lumber City to near Ambrose to near Alapaha to
near Sparks, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
         homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Nashville, Adel, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Lakeland, Tifton, Moultrie,
Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Norman Park, Lenox, Alapaha,
Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Meigs, Berlin and Cecil.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you