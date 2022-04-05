...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR COOK...IRWIN...BERRIEN...NORTHERN LANIER...NORTH CENTRAL BROOKS...EASTERN COLQUITT...EASTERN TIFT AND EASTERN BEN HILL COUNTIES... At 521 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lumber City to near Ambrose to near Alapaha to near Sparks, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Nashville, Adel, Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Lakeland, Tifton, Moultrie, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Ray City, Norman Park, Lenox, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Meigs, Berlin and Cecil.
