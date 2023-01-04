Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Jacksonville FL

1214 PM EST Wed Jan 4 2023

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Columbia County in northern Florida...

Northern Suwannee County in northern Florida...

Hamilton County in northern Florida...

Echols County in southeastern Georgia...

Southeastern Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia...

Northwestern Ware County in southeastern Georgia...

Clinch County in southeastern Georgia...

* Until 100 PM EST.

* At 1214 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles north of Cogdell to 7 miles east of Mayday

to 6 miles east of Jennings to near Blue Springs, moving northeast

at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Jasper, Homerville, Jennings, White Springs, Fargo, Argyle,

Statenville, Suwannee River State Park, Suwannee Springs and Du

Pont.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for northern

Florida...and southeastern Georgia.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EST for northern

Florida...and southeastern Georgia.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you