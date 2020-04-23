Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Jacksonville FL 736 PM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020 The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Columbia County in northern Florida... Suwannee County in northern Florida... Hamilton County in northern Florida... Echols County in southeastern Georgia... Clinch County in southeastern Georgia... * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 736 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ray City to 16 miles west of Perry, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Live Oak, Jasper, Homerville, Jennings, Argyle, Statenville, Suwannee River State Park, Suwannee Springs, Du Pont and Mayday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northern Florida...and southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
