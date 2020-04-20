Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Jacksonville FL 317 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020 The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Coffee County in southeastern Georgia... West central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia... Northwestern Echols County in southeastern Georgia... Atkinson County in southeastern Georgia... Northwestern Ware County in southeastern Georgia... Bacon County in southeastern Georgia... Northwestern Clinch County in southeastern Georgia... Northwestern Appling County in southeastern Georgia... Jeff Davis County in southeastern Georgia... * Until 400 AM EDT. * At 317 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Jacksonville to near Ambrose to near Alapaha to 7 miles west of Willacoochee to Nashville to 6 miles northwest of Hahira, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Douglas, Baxley, Hazlehurst, Alma, Homerville, Pearson, Willacoochee, Broxton, Ambrose and Graham. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM EDT for southeastern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage.
