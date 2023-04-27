The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida...
Eastern Echols County in southeastern Georgia...
Central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia...
* Until 445 PM EDT.
* At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of
Needmore, or 12 miles northeast of Jasper, moving north at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Needmore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
