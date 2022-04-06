The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Echols County in southeastern Georgia... Northwestern Clinch County in southeastern Georgia... * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 803 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Valdosta, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Du Pont and Mayday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
