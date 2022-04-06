The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northwestern Echols County in southeastern Georgia...
  Northwestern Clinch County in southeastern Georgia...

* Until 900 PM EDT.

* At 803 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of
  Valdosta, moving northeast at 30 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Du Pont and Mayday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern
Georgia.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

