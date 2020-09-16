The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southeastern Echols County in southeastern Georgia...
  Central Ware County in southeastern Georgia...
  Central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia...

* Until 615 PM EDT.

* At 531 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fargo, moving
  north at 25 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Possible tornado.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Homerville, Fargo and Argyle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

LAT...LON 3115 8291 3103 8232 3101 8233 3101 8241
      3085 8242 3059 8255 3059 8260 3072 8270
TIME...MOT...LOC 2131Z 198DEG 20KT 3075 8260

TORNADO...POSSIBLE
HAIL...<.75IN
WIND...60MPH

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you