The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Echols County in southeastern Georgia... Central Ware County in southeastern Georgia... Central Clinch County in southeastern Georgia... * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fargo, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Possible tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Homerville, Fargo and Argyle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && LAT...LON 3115 8291 3103 8232 3101 8233 3101 8241 3085 8242 3059 8255 3059 8260 3072 8270 TIME...MOT...LOC 2131Z 198DEG 20KT 3075 8260 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
