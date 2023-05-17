The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Southern Cook County in south central Georgia...
Northwestern Lowndes County in south central Georgia...
Eastern Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Brooks County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
* Until 300 PM EDT.
* At 218 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Coolidge to 6 miles northeast of Boston to near
Quitman, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Valdosta, Quitman, Thomasville, Adel, Hahira, Boston, Pavo,
Coolidge, Remerton, Morven, Berlin, Barwick, Cecil, Thomasville
Municipal A/P, Grooverville, Dillon, Greggs, Enon, Merrillville and
Brooks Co A/p.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
