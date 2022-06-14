The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Cook County in south central Georgia... Southern Berrien County in south central Georgia... Lanier County in south central Georgia... Northern Lowndes County in south central Georgia... Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia... Colquitt County in south central Georgia... * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 335 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Norman Park to 9 miles north of Lakeland, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Lakeland, Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, Norman Park, Lenox, Doerun, Moody Air Force Base, Riverside, Schley, Meigs, Berlin, Funston, Cecil, Ellenton and Reed Bingham State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee.
