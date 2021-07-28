The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southern Cook County in south central Georgia...
  Southeastern Berrien County in south central Georgia...
  Lanier County in south central Georgia...
  Lowndes County in south central Georgia...
  Brooks County in south central Georgia...

* Until 745 PM EDT.

* At 700 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a severe thunderstorm
  capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph. This storm
  was located over Ray City, or 7 miles southeast of Nashville, and
  moving southwest at 35 mph. Penny size hail may also accompany the
  damaging winds.

* Locations impacted include...
  Lake Park, Nashville, Lakeland, Adel, Quitman, Valdosta, Hahira,
  Sparks, Ray City, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton,
  Meigs, Dasher, Morven, Cecil, Barretts, New Lois, Massee and
  Greggs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Severe thunderstorms produce damaging winds, destructive hail, deadly
lightning and very heavy rain. For your protection, move to an
interior room on the lowest floor of your home or business. Heavy
rains flood roads quickly so do not drive into areas where water
covers the road.

