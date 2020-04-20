Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Tallahassee FL Issued by National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 238 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Cook County in south central Georgia... Irwin County in south central Georgia... Berrien County in south central Georgia... Turner County in south central Georgia... Northern Lanier County in south central Georgia... Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Tift County in south central Georgia... Ben Hill County in south central Georgia... Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia... * Until 345 AM EDT. * At 238 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pitts to near Omega to Norman Park to near Riverside, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Tifton, Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Ocilla, Ashburn, Fitzgerald, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox, Ty Ty, Alapaha, Phillipsburg, Mystic, Unionville, Riverside, Sycamore and Ellenton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 AM EDT for south central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage.
