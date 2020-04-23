The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida... Northwestern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida... Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida... Eastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida... Eastern Franklin County in Big Bend of Florida... Western Madison County in Big Bend of Florida... Northeastern Grady County in southwestern Georgia... Thomas County in south central Georgia... Brooks County in south central Georgia... * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 624 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ochlocknee to near Eastpoint, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Monticello, St. Marks, Woodville, Thomasville, Quitman, Tallahassee, Boston, Ochlocknee, Pavo, Coolidge, Wakulla, Greenville, Morven, Barwick, Alma, Cody, Dillon, Everett, Miccosukee and Merrillville.
