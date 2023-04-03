From the National Weather Service:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
200 PM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida...
North central Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida...
Northeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida...
Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia...
Grady County in southwestern Georgia...
Thomas County in south central Georgia...
Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia...
* Until 300 PM EDT.
* At 159 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Whigham to 9 miles north of Havana, moving east
at 40 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Tallahassee, Thomasville, Havana, Cairo, Boston, Ochlocknee, Pavo,
Coolidge, Whigham, Attapulgus, Barwick, Climax, Alma, Capel,
Dillon, Everett, Jamieson, Rocky Hill, Merrillville and Laingkat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM EDT for Big Bend of
Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
