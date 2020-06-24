...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT
FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERRIEN AND NORTHERN LANIER COUNTIES...

At 400 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of
Nashville, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Lakeland, Nashville, Ray City, Meigs, Courthouse, Berrien Co A/P,
Allenville, Weber, Hansell and Teeterville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you