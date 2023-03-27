From the National Weather Service...
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT
FOR NORTHERN BERRIEN COUNTY...
At 433 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alapaha, or 9
miles north of Nashville, moving east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Enigma, Alapaha, Glory and Bannockburn.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
