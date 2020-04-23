Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Jacksonville FL 826 PM EDT Thu Apr 23 2020 The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Baker County in northeastern Florida... Columbia County in northern Florida... Suwannee County in northern Florida... Hamilton County in northern Florida... Southeastern Echols County in southeastern Georgia... Southeastern Ware County in southeastern Georgia... Southeastern Clinch County in southeastern Georgia... Charlton County in southeastern Georgia... * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 826 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Homerville to 6 miles north of Belmont to 6 miles west of Luraville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lake City, Live Oak, Jasper, Folkston, White Springs, Fargo, Stephen Foster State Park, Suwannee River State Park, Suwannee Springs and Columbia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for northern and northeastern Florida...and southeastern Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
