VALDOSTA – Lowndes County is looking at a line of severe thunderstorms to hit after midnight and through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center updated Valdosta from being at a slight risk for possible scattered severe storms to an enhanced risk for possible numerous severe storms, according to a Sunday night posting.
Weather officials say destructive wind gusts and embedded tornadoes are possible, according to the post.
Officials encourage people to know where their shelters are and having multiple ways to get warnings.
Information can be found at weather.gov/tallahassee.
