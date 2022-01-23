VALDOSTA – During a time of an increasingly unstable economy, especially in the hair care industry, opening a new barbershop seems like a daunting endeavor.
However, lifelong Valdosta resident Robert Debro was up for the challenge.
Debro opened his own shop, PrimeXample Barbershop on 3403 Bemiss Road Suite C, in July 2020, aiming to fill a void left in the aftermath of COVID-19.
“I was originally working at another shop the previous year. Then, as you already know, COVID happened,” Debro said. “After everything seemed to stabilize, I realized that I didn’t want to be just a part of the workforce. I wanted to run my own shop and have something to leave to my kids as well. The way I saw it, this was my only choice. What if we had another shutdown? I need to work.”
Debro is the only barber at the shop, partially due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, he is hiring barbers and hairstylists to help fulfill his growing list of services, including but not limited to regular cuts, facial massages, hair coloring and blowouts.
“I currently have six spots that need to be filled. I plan on turning the second half of the shop into a hair salon and a place to potentially get your makeup done. I just need people to reach out,” he said earlier this month.
Debro said he always saw himself as a mentor for his peers as well as younger people and wanted to set a great example, birthing the name PrimeXample.
“Starting a new business isn’t easy in normal circumstances, but opening up a hair shop in the middle of a pandemic where we’re supposed to keep our distance, is a whole other ball game,” he added.
“So I hope people in the community seeing me do this and seeing me thriving against all the odds feel inspired.”
Debro doesn’t plan on stopping there.
Due to the success of his standalone operation (averaging 15-20 heads a day), he plans on opening a second location on the west side of the city once he expands to the hair salon.
“I always wanted to have multiple locations and give some of these talented people a space to work and do their thing. Going across town and covering all the bases seems like a great way to do it,” he said.
Debro only accepts appointments to comply with county recommendations but he has made masks optional.
To book an appointment, visit the website primexamplebarbershop229.com or call (229) 488-8648.
