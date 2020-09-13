SETSER: Refusing mediocrity; seeking greatness

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 86F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.