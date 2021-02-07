SETSER: Knowing when to ask for help

Why is it that we typically only ask for help when we come to the end of ourselves? At that point, isn’t it too late? All we can do is dump it on someone else.
We need to relearn what it means to invite help from others and be help for others.
Instead of waiting until the wheels are coming off the bus, imagine a world where we accepted help while we are cruising down the highway.
Americans are so independent that it’s almost a point of pride not to need help and borderline offensive to offer it. Psychiatrists say the first step toward wholeness is admitting you need help — but we don’t live by that principle in regular life.
Here are two examples of relationships that function almost entirely on mutual help: marriage and coworkers.
We wrongly approach marriage like a 50/50 proposition, as if there is an unspoken agreement that we go half-way and our spouse is responsible for the other half. There is no marital wrath quite like a spouse who feels like they are doing 60% of the work.
Imagine the irony of replaying that scene at your 50-year anniversary where you are fuming while you do 60 whole percent of your family’s workload. (You’ll probably find in the big picture you were doing less than that, but OK.)
Help isn’t drawing clear lines and then asking for a free ride every now and then.
Help is doubling your power.
Consider this: Two trained horses in tandem can pull 32,000 pounds, four times what they can pull alone.
It’s the same in marriage. It is a commitment to love, to pulling together to achieve a common goal. When you choose to love someone, you commit to going 100% for them, and when you both do that, you are capable of pulling 400% of what you could alone.
Who cares about 50/50 and the bickering that comes with such a stiff, useless arrangement?
It’s the same at work. If you draw hard lines in the sand around your area of responsibilities and expect others to do the same, then you will end up with hurt feelings, burnt bridges and a bunch of horses pulling alone.
Sure, we need job descriptions and it’s healthy to have specialists. But it’s a mentality just as much as it is an organizational flow chart.
We are all too busy focusing on our job description to open up and wonder how we could help others. Imagine if we all saw every piece of work as opportunity to 4x our efforts.
We are all connected more than we like to think, so this applies to the big picture too, but let’s just start with the small picture. Marriage and coworkers. Go 100% for them, and be bold to ask their help for you, although I’d recommend you go 100% for them for quite a while before you ask anything in return.
After all, every pump needs priming.
“A community is like a ship, everyone ought to be prepared to take the helm.” – Henrik Ibsen
“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” – Pablo Picasso
Adam Setser is a financial advisor with Kerrigan Capital and Risk Management, 3543 North Crossing Circle, Valdosta. He can be reached at (229) 588-8448.
Securities and insurance products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.
The opinions contained in this material are those of the author, and not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investment products. This information is from sources believed to be reliable, but Cetera Investment Services LLC cannot guarantee or represent that it is accurate or complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.