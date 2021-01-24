SETSER: Embracing all questions, big and small

We all want answers and sometimes feel like we deserve them. But, even in 2021, there is still more that we don’t know about the world than that we do know.
Sometimes we jump past questions because we don’t like feeling out of control.
Questions that are really good don’t have answers; they are unsolvable.
The best literature poses questions and gives artistic space for meditation, but rarely any answers.
We could give examples, but the point is questions exist for a reason — because there is a knowledge gap between the Creator and the created.
That gap leads us to either wonder or to shut down.
Good thing wondering is a lot of fun.
Bad thing is it exposes us to ridicule.
That’s why kids are great at it. They love fun and don’t care about ridicule.
They ask questions all the time, even if they know there isn’t a good answer. And yes, they want an answer, but they don’t really care if it makes sense or not. It’s the experience they want.
They like the dance between question and answer, repeating back and forth like a swing going up and back, up and back. Life is big, to them, with many mysteries.
Scientifically minded folks will say kids are on a fact-finding mission, trying to find answers.
Artistically minded folks will say kids are like Curious George … curious because they enjoy it.
There are contexts in adult life and business where questions are not welcome.
This is the problem to address.
We need to embrace questions and remember that the best questions make us uncomfortable and will continue to do so for a very long time.
Kids love questions, without being taught to, but you can’t say the same about kids once they pass through the social fire of middle school.
We have been taught to fear questions and unknown things but we may need to go to the playground and swing our way through the biggest questions life gives us.
The point is this: the best questions don’t have answers but questions are satisfying in themselves.
What is the best way to solve world hunger?
I have no idea and that question scares me a little when I engage it but it’s worth asking, over and over.
An even scarier question is this: how can I be the best husband and father and coworker I can be?
One of my favorite Southern authors put it this way:
"You have been given questions to which you cannot be given answers. You will have to live them out – perhaps a little at a time."
"And how long is that going to take?"
"I don't know. As long as you live, perhaps."
"That could be a long time."
"I will tell you a further mystery," he said. "It may take longer." – Wendell Berry
Adam Setser is a financial advisor with Kerrigan Capital and Risk Management, 3543 North Crossing Circle, Valdosta. He can be reached at (229) 588-8448.
Securities and insurance products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.
The opinions contained in this material are those of the author, and not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investment products. This information is from sources believed to be reliable, but Cetera Investment Services LLC cannot guarantee or represent that it is accurate or complete.
