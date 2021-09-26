SETSER: Doing it all for joy

We all encounter times that challenge us on a raw, human level, and my family is going through one of those times right now that I hope to share more of next week. I want to see this story through before I start sharing it.
A lot of people are going through challenging times, and it’s amazing how the cross, an instrument of torture and death, brought about the world’s greatest hero and greatest religion.
But one thing that I’ve been meditating on is the way somehow everything we do is connected back to our experience of joy — even (especially) in the difficult times.
For example, we want to hang out with people we love because of how we feel around them, how much fun we have and how much meaning we share. It’s a joy thing.
We crave vacations and good foods or experiences because of how they make us feel. We enjoy it and that alone makes it worthwhile.
One caveat: some people make a distinction between knowledge and emotion, as if they are different pursuits, but even knowledge itself falls under the category of joy.
The reason we seek to acquire knowledge is because of how that knowledge makes us feel — how it moves us, excites us, invigorates us to share.
Which is why I think that we are all really just bouncing from one experience of joy to another and we take this deep inner craving we have totally for granted.
But it was planted there by our Maker for a reason, and everything we do — even in the difficult times — ought to end up in joy, otherwise we are probably doing it wrong.
Examples: church, exercise and work.
Number 1: We ought to go to church because we love how it makes us feel, how it changes us and excites us. If it doesn’t do anything to us, why go?
In Christianity, Jesus came to die, not so you and I could bore ourselves to tears every week, but so we could live in the overflow of His glory and experience joy unspeakable — in the good times and bad.
Number 2: We ought to exercise because we love how it makes us feel, how it makes us stronger and how satisfying it is to have a faster metabolism, stronger body and a thorough, honest confidence about ourselves.
If all you do is go through the motions, you will fall off that exercise routine as fast as you started.
Number 3: We ought to want to go to work so that we can do what we do, and do it so well it shocks our socks off. Just like a kid who wants his parents to watch him as he jumps in the pool over and over again, we ought to want our Father in heaven to watch as we put our hand to the task. Why? Because even the mundane, frustrating, secret parts of our day has the power to lead us to joy — the more mundane the better!
But this is the life of a self-starter who is hooked on joy. The reason we humans struggle with this pattern of life is because we are largely reactionary survivalists, just trying to make it through the day, motivated by a failing feedback loop.
That is why we fall off the wagon. We aren’t asking enough of our lives!
If all you ask for is survival, that is all you’ll get. You have to go for the gold.
If you read books and gain knowledge and get better at what you do, but you don’t enjoy the process, what’s the point?
Live Oak trees have long swooping arms for joy’s sake.
Old historic homes and cathedrals were built ornately with no regard for cost for joy’s sake.
God made hippopotamuses in such a way that they look like they shouldn’t exist, but they do, for joy’s sake.
People function for joy, because God does.
“… who for the joy set before him endured the cross, scorning its shame” (Heb 12:2).
Adam Setser is a financial advisor with Kerrigan Capital and Risk Management, 3543 North Crossing Circle, Valdosta. He can be reached at (229) 588-8448.
Securities and insurance products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.
The opinions contained in this material are those of the author, and not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investment products. This information is from sources believed to be reliable, but Cetera Investment Services LLC cannot guarantee or represent that it is accurate or complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.