SETSER: Do it: Enjoy your life

Enjoy your life.
We need to accomplish tasks, otherwise we won’t get anything done — but there will always be more tasks. There won’t always be enough time.
Enjoy your life.
Do you really need XYZ to be happy? The best things in life are free and there is an endless supply of those things all around you. Like smiles.
Enjoy your life.
Smile at people; they have a lot to worry about. Treat every customer and client as if they were your long-lost friend from college. What could you lose?
Enjoy your life.
Stop eating bland food. It’s offensive to the onions.
Enjoy your life.
Stop getting mad at people. It’s a pure waste of time.
Enjoy your life.
You know that time when that guy cut you off in the parking lot so you got frustrated and erupted venom at him? Well, what’s the big deal? Was it worth getting upset? Was it worth letting the poison flow through you?
Enjoy your life.
Remember how after you erupted venom at him you bottled it back up because you are better than that, not that kind of person, so you absorbed the venom inside of you to come back out later?
Enjoy your life.
Why are you in a rush when you drive, darting through traffic frantically? What are you running from? Is the excessive blood pressure necessary?
Enjoy your life.
Everything you experience changes you, every encounter an opportunity for good or evil to flow through you and change you. Optimism or pessimism, faith or fear, honor or shame. It’s up to you.
Enjoy your life.
Don’t worry where your revenue will be tomorrow; will it help if you do?
Enjoy your life.
Your coworkers are frustrated too and carry burdens just like you, but it can go away for a while if you share something together — a love of classic cars, rock music, pulp fiction or snow cones.
Enjoy your life.
Kids can be frustrating and tiresome and difficult to handle, but they are challenges, riddles waiting to be cracked that open up and give you sheer, unedited and unbounded joy.
Enjoy your life.
Your spouse will probably never fulfill your wildest dreams but there is no limit to the happiness you can have together if you both commit to chasing after it — alone, in public, regardless of what’s going on around you.
Enjoy your life.
It’s a gift and it won’t last long. Before you know it, it’ll be over and you’ll wonder where the time went and you’ll wish you had been smarter with it.
Enjoy your life.
Why not?
Enjoy it.
It’s all you’ve got.
Enjoy your life.
It’s the life you make.
And it means everything.
Adam Setser is a financial advisor with Kerrigan Capital and Risk Management, 3543 North Crossing Circle, Valdosta. He can be reached at (229) 588-8448.
Securities and insurance products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.
The opinions contained in this material are those of the author, and not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investment products. This information is from sources believed to be reliable, but Cetera Investment Services LLC cannot guarantee or represent that it is accurate or complete.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.