SETSER: Approaching one year in the business of life

I want to take the next two weeks and provide a thorough thank you to everyone involved in this column. It’s been almost a year now, and time would pass me by before I take the chance to slow it down and express my gratitude.
Over the past year I have enjoyed writing this column for The Valdosta Daily Times, which has extended to me every courtesy and consideration. I want to thank them, first, for giving me this opportunity.
Second, I want to thank my wife, Faith, who has been my most ardent fan and critical editor, and more often than not has left me hungry and encouraged to try again. As we often say, there’s no use agonizing over the perfect column, because as soon as you do, the next one is due. Faith, you are a wonder.
Third, I want to thank my Lord, the King Jesus. A Jew who lived more than two millennia ago, but more than a human. History has shaped around Him, and my life is yet one more example of His resurrected power.
Last but not least, I want to thank my readers, who have surprised me as I trudge down this one-way street called writing — surprised me with abundant feedback! I have a pile of emails, voicemails and real, tangible gifts to remind me of the wonderful support you have given. Truly, I thank you.
This is my 51st column, and I want to use it to summarize some lessons we’ve learned together. (I will save my finale for next week.)
Here is a short and uninspired list:
Done is better than perfect.
Money often leads to poverty, but value leads to wealth.
Success is the contentment that you’ve done your work in service to a Greater Plan.
Retirement is controlled freedom.
True wealth is knowing who you are and what you are supposed to do with the time that is given you.
There is no lasting freedom without wisdom.
All life and business, ultimately, is a pursuit of inner peace and wholeness, spread abroad.
Meaning inspires people to become their best selves.
Goals are no replacement for a mission.
Nothing is too good to be true, it’s just too good to be free.
Cost is only an issue in the absence of value.
Don’t let Vegas on Wall Street.
Thanksgiving is about group humility.
The life of business is the practical force that shapes us humans into kind people.
What’s food without flowers?
Rotary is about “service over self,” and it’s refreshing.
Christmas is good news, not good advice.
So far, the 2020s have been very different from the roaring '20s.
Contentment is freedom.
The National Infantry Museum in Columbus, Ga., is actually very cool.
Time is a gift with strings attached.
Sure you can retire early, but you better have a compelling mission as an excuse.
We must choose our sacrifice, otherwise it will ruin us.
“Beauty will save the world.” – Fyodor Dostoyevsky
What it means to be human is you stalk your daydreams and choose to live them.
The only way out of darkness is through it.
“So come on, let’s go down to the river, and pray.”
Eliud Kipchoge broke the two-hour marathon and showed us how small our dreams are.
If the dog don’t wag his own tail, no one will do it for him.
The ideal mission is significance, but if all you can do is be successful, then that’s OK, too. Just don’t expect to be overly happy about it.
And I think that just about sums it up … I’ve always been obsessed with meaning and significance, especially at the intersection of success and popularity.
At the end of year one, I think we can firmly say this is a column about business (success) and life (significance), particularly when the two overlap. The business of life: it’s a study for drivers, not backseat drivers, and its goal is to equip the bold and brave among us with encouragement and clarity to carry the load.
Here’s to you, Valdosta.
One down, a hundred to go.
Adam Setser is a financial advisor with Kerrigan Capital and Risk Management, 3543 North Crossing Circle, Valdosta. He can be reached at (229) 588-8448.
Securities and insurance products are offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other named entity.
The opinions contained in this material are those of the author, and not a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell investment products. This information is from sources believed to be reliable, but Cetera Investment Services LLC cannot guarantee or represent that it is accurate or complete.
